Rules of Business have to be same for all stakeholders: Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today said, the 'Rules of Business' have to be the same for all stakeholders. Addressing the 'Vanijya Saptah Samapan Samaroh', organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) here today, Shri Piyush Goyal said, "Irrespective of whether they are big or small business houses, or where they are from or any other differentiating factor, we would like everybody to have equal opportunity to do their businesses honestly, and grow their businesses."

The Commerce Minister said accountability and stipulated timelines should be there and Best Practices of various States or Ministries in Exports Development must be shared. Without setting a timeline, Shri Piyush Goyal said the Government plans to scale $1 trillion exports in both Merchandise and Services. "We must position India as a global player by becoming competitive," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States, Shri Goyal said, many leading entrepreneurs have shown keen interest to invest in India during the PM's meeting with heads of multinationals. Launching the 'Ease of Logistics' portal, the Minister said it will bring in transparency. Shri Goyal said the world is looking at India as the Favoured Investment Destination. "Innovation, Quality and Competition by Exporters is going to define Brand India," he said.

Shri Piyush Goyal complimented the FIEO and the entire fraternity of exporters for the unprecedented success of events during the Vanijya Saptah including Vanijya Mahotsavs. Shri Goyal said events were organised in all 739 districts of the country during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' observed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and all its offices during the last week. He said, over one crore people were directly or indirectly involved with the week-long celebrations, he said. The various events across the country were addressed by 23 Union Ministers, 9 Chief Ministers, 3 Lt. Governors and 26 Ministers of State.

(With Inputs from PIB)