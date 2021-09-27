Left Menu

Bharat Bandh totally unsuccessful, unions enjoy no popular support: BJP

Several trains were cancelled, highways and key roads blocked and many thousands stranded for hours on Monday as a nationwide 10-hour shutdown against the Centres three agri laws disrupted lives across parts of India, particularly in the north.

Bharat Bandh totally unsuccessful, unions enjoy no popular support: BJP
The BJP said on Monday that the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against three farm laws was ''totally unsuccessful'' and claimed that they resorted to the bandh and stopping of traffic to mislead the masses as they enjoy no popular support. BJP's 'Kisan Morcha' president Rajkumar Chahar said in a statement that the bandh call was motivated by politics and claimed that those political parties, which do not want talks on the issues of farmers and financial solution to end their problems, are behind it. Noting that the Modi government has expressed its willingness to talk with farmer unions with an open mind and has also suspended the three contentious farm laws for now, he hit out at protesting farmer unions, alleging that they want to spread anarchy in society as they are driven by politics. Several trains were cancelled, highways and key roads blocked and many thousands stranded for hours on Monday as a nationwide 10-hour shutdown against the Centre's three agri laws disrupted lives across parts of India, particularly in the north.

