PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 28

- UK fuel crisis threatens to hit health services and industry https://on.ft.com/3i89A2P - Rolls-Royce repairs balance sheet as it agrees 1.7 bln euro sale of ITP Aero https://on.ft.com/3i8VgHe

- All MPC members ready to raise UK rates this year if needed, says Bailey https://on.ft.com/3ocilg0 - Al Gore fund to take stake in UK energy supplier Octopus https://on.ft.com/3EWCY5R

Overview - Medical workers and transportation companies in the UK warned on Monday that the ongoing fuel crisis threatened to bring disruption to crucial health services and industry, as they called for priority access to fuel following panic buying.

- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc on Monday said that it would sell its ITP Aero unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital for 1.7 billion euros ($1.99 billion), in an effort to repair its balance sheet. - Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, on Monday, said in a speech that all members of monetary policy committee were ready to raise interest rates prior to Christmas if need arose, to prevent persistent higher inflation.

- Generation Investment Management, Al Gore's sustainable investment fund, has agreed to take a stake of 13% in British energy company Octopus Energy Group in a $600 million deal. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

