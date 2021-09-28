Hong Kong shares rise as property, tech stocks gain

Hong Kong shares closed more than 1% higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in the real estate and technology sectors, while energy stocks jumped on higher underlying commodity prices. The Hang Seng index rose 1.2%, to 24,500.39, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6%, to 8,720.30.

** The Hang Seng Property Index and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 2.8% and 6.4%, respectively. ** China's central bank vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market on Monday and injected more cash into the banking system.

** The Shenzhen government began investigating the wealth management unit of ailing developer Evergrande, in the clearest sign yet the authorities could move to contain contagion risks. Evergrande shares rose 4.7%. ** Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers, a top executive at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said.

** Sunac China Holdings Ltd jumped more than 14% as it clarified reports, saying the group's construction projects and operations across the country are normal and sales have been good. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 2.1%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group jumping 6.3%.

** Alibaba has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. ** Chinese technology executives, facing a crackdown by the authorities, pledged support on Sunday for Beijing's "common prosperity" drive and to help smaller companies.

** The energy sub-index surged 5.2% amid high power prices. The coal shortage in China has led to power cuts across households and industrial sectors and triggered concerns over its growth outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)