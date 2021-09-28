Left Menu

Services briefly delayed on Blue Line section due to passenger on track: DMRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:48 IST
Services were briefly delayed on a section of the Blue Line of Delhi Metro on Tuesday due to a ''passenger on track'' at the Anand Vihar ISBT station, officials said here.

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in the national capital and the Noida City Centre.

''Blue Line Update Delay in services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali due to a passenger on track at Anand Vihar ISBT. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted around 4:10 pm.

A senior official confirmed the incident, but said it was too early to tell what exactly happened.

Around 4:20 pm, the DMRC tweeted: ''Blue Line Update Normal services have resumed.'' PTI KND IJT

