Left Menu

Singapore population sees biggest percentage drop since 1950

That was largely as a result of a 10.7% decrease in its non-resident population. Similar to other developed nations, Singapore has been experiencing a dwindling birth rate and ageing population.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:02 IST
Singapore population sees biggest percentage drop since 1950
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's population size this year saw its sharpest percentage drop since 1950, a report said on Tuesday, as coronavirus-induced travel restriction kept foreigners away from the Asian financial hub. It was the second consecutive year the city-state saw its population shrink and only the third time it had negative growth since 1950, according to an official annual population report.

The total population, which includes foreigners who live, work and study in Singapore but are not permanent residents, dropped by 4.1% to 5.45 million people. That was largely as a result of a 10.7% decrease in its non-resident population.

Similar to other developed nations, Singapore has been experiencing a dwindling birth rate and ageing population. The government has offered one-off payment to encourage Singaporeans to have children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021