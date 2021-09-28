TRY SECOND OPINION,INC completes the 'Friends and Family' Round in Record Time

The patient oriented health tech company handles the unorganized second opinion market in an agile and effective way DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The health tech firm TrySecondOpinion,Inc is excited to announce the completion of successful 'friends and family' funding round with overwhelming response.

''The speed and investor quality that includes likes various diversified Angel investors validates TrySecondOpinions's resonating message and value proposition,'' pronounces Anil Sunkara. He along with Anand Bollineni pioneered this healthtech.

TSO(TrySecondOpinion,Inc) raised $500,000 in this round and will use this investment to continue executing its vision and mission to provide seamless, easy-to-use second opinion platform along with hiring the board of directors and key executives to take the company to the next level.

The success of TSO's inaugural funding round allows the company to continue proving its high-value proposition for healthcare and insurance. The first round focused primarily on demonstrating the MVP to the friends and family most of whom are angel and accredited investors.

The resounding response to the TSO fundamental proposition made us very happy and gave us the much needed reassurance to work harder to create a patient friendly ecosystem with personal health officers being in the central system to act as the health concierges for the patients.

TSO will continue its efforts to build the auto diagnostic technology for 7,000 plus rare diseases along with further sophistication of the TSO platform which is expected to go live in November '2021 in USA and India simultaneously.

TSO is already in talks with stalwarts who will be coming as advisors to further strengthen the core think tank of this health tech.The company is headquartered in Dallas,TX, and Arlington Heights,IL.

TrySecondOpinion,Inc is the healthtech company which works on servicing patients all around the world with seamless work flow of Secondopinion and alternative treatment advice from specialists all over the world. Apart from the traditional medicine popularly known as Allopathy or English medicine, TrySecondOpinion also has onboarded specialists from various parts of the world who have expertise in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani. The platform also includes specialist who could give alternative treatments like ''Breathe As Medicine'', ''Fitness As Medicine'' and ''Music As Medicine''.

For more information about TrySecondOpinion, please visit : https://trysecondopinion.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636378/TrySecondOpinion_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)