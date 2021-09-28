Clean energy firm Power Global signs pacts with PositivEnergy, Redivivus on battery tech

Clean energy and mobility products firm Power Global has signed pacts with stationary storage integrator PositivEnergy and battery recycling processor Redivivus.

The move will support the California-headquartered Power Global's roadmap to reinvent the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The company had launched its first mass market product eZee earlier this month.

The company has an R&D lab and battery manufacturing facility in Pasadena (California), which will focus on new product innovation for electric vehicles and stationary applications, it had said at the launch.

''Despite the significant benefits lithium-ion batteries have over incumbent energy sources like internal combustion engines (ICE) or lead-acid, there are key gaps in the supply chain – namely lifecycle and recycling – that are only now being addressed in the early markets in developed nations,'' said Pankaj Dubey, CEO of Power Global's India subsidiary.

he added that the goal is to bake those aspects into the company's strategy from the beginning so that countries like India, which are now on the path to electrification, have a chance to leapfrog those challenges and advance quickly and more sustainably.

In regions like India, most-electrified three-wheelers are powered by lead-acid batteries or lithium-ion batteries imported from China, the company said.

To support India's in-country battery manufacturing capabilities, Power Global, in tandem with local cell manufacturers, will develop a 100 per cent made-in-India electric battery module, it said.

The statement added these battery modules are central to Power Global's energy-as-a-service (EaaS) programme, which will provide battery swap kiosks at select locations throughout India and allow Power Global to oversee the battery lifecycle from application to second life.

PositivEnergy is a renewable energy solutions company that provides an end-to-end system design and service for commercial energy storage and EV charging infrastructure.

Power Global CEO and founder Porter Harris said, ''By applying the lessons learned from developing energy storage solutions over the last few decades, and creating strategic partnerships with industry innovators, we're better equipped in the long run to mindfully and responsibly create a sustainable and circular battery value chain.'' Built upon Power Global's scalable battery technology, the stationary storage solution is expected to achieve an industry-leading 15-20-year product lifespan.

The full solution will be integrated by PositivEnergy and backed by their bankable performance guarantee, PositivCare, reducing the barriers to entry for renewable energy adoption in all markets, said the statement.

''PositivEnergy simplifies the process of deploying best-in-class energy systems. It's the right time to think not just about how we accelerate electrification, but also how we do it sustainably. Power Global's module is a major step forward and Redivivus is an important part of the sustainability solution,'' said Ed Wise, founder and CEO at PositivEnergy.

Once Power Global's EV and stationary storage battery modules ultimately reach their end-of-life, Redivivus will cost-effectively reclaim up to 92 per cent of materials while re-circulating and reprocessing chemical reagents for direct reuse in the recycling process, according to the statement.

Current lithium-ion battery recycling processes require high-temperature melting-and-extraction or single-use chemical processes, generating a significant waste stream, it said.

The statement added Redivivus' novel no-burn, hybrid process, Redi-Cycle technology recovers battery materials for secondary markets, reducing the reliance on metal mining. ''Our white-glove recycling process brings peace of mind to battery manufacturers knowing their hard work and materials will have a new life, reducing overall carbon footprint,'' said Erika Guerrero, co-founder and CEO of Redivivus.

Guerrero said recycling starts with manufacturing safe and quality battery products. ''Partnering with Power Global gives us confidence that adoption of recycling is being thought through from design conception.'' PTI IAS HRS hrs

