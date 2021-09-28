Left Menu

Govt extends foreign trade policy till March next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:25 IST
Govt extends foreign trade policy till March next year
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday again extended the existing foreign trade policy (FTP) for another six months till March 31 next year, according to a notification.

Earlier, it had extended the FTP (2015-20) until September 30 this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs. Under FTP, the government provides incentives under different schemes such as Duty Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG).

''The existing FTP 2015-2020, which is valid up to September 30, 2021 is extended up to March 31, 2022,'' the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On March 31, 2020, the government had extended FTP (2015-20) for one year till March 31, 2021, amid the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

Exports during April-September 21, 2021, stood at over USD 185 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021