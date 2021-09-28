Left Menu

CESC to raise Rs 400cr via NCD

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:07 IST
CESC to raise Rs 400cr via NCD
  • Country:
  • India

RP Sanjiv Goenka group's flagship company CESC Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved a plan to raise Rs 400 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The tenure of the NCDs is of five years and the interest rate will be linked to treasury bill rates.

'' ...the committee of the board, at its meeting held today, has approved the issue of 4,000 redeemable, rated, senior, secured, unlisted non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 400 crore, on a private placement basis,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

The group recently hived off its entire 156-MW wind power assets to Torrent Power at Rs 790 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021