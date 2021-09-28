Honeywell India expects 10 pc revenue from products & solution brand by 2023

Technology firm Honeywell India expects its products and solutions brand 'Impact by Honeywell' to contribute 10 per cent business to its total revenue by 2023, a senior official of the company said on Tuesday. Impact by Honeywell expanded its portfolio with battery-operated AC controller, artificial intelligence-based surveillance offering and wireless smoke detector for small and medium enterprises. ''We have strengthened our digital channel by adding four new e-commerce platforms. Currently, Impact by Honeywell has over 15 SKUs (stock keeping units) live on Amazon. Impact by Honeywell aims to contribute up to 10 per cent of the Honeywell India revenue by 2023,'' Jasmeet Bhatia, GM, Impact by Honeywell, Honeywell Building Technologies said after announcing the new product portfolio. The company plans to keep the price of IR AC controller and wireless smoke detector under Rs 5,000 apiece and AI surveillance camera below Rs 10,000 a unit to target SMEs. ''The addressable size of this segment is close to Rs 7,300 crore and we want to capture a sizable share of this growing market. Since our launch last year, we have added over 20 new distributors across top 15 cities and engaged with over 100 new system integrators,'' Bhatia said.

