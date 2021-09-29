Left Menu

Italy gives COVID green light to six non-EU tourist destinations

Italy's health ministry said on Tuesday it had given the go-ahead for travel to six non-European tourist spots without the need for quarantine as a COVID-19 precaution either on arrival or return. These so-called COVID-free tourist corridors have been set up on an experimental basis, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-09-2021
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's health ministry said on Tuesday it had given the go-ahead for travel to six non-European tourist spots without the need for quarantine as a COVID-19 precaution either on arrival or return. Italians will be allowed to travel to the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt (but only Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam), Dominican Republic and Aruba on what the ministry called controlled tourist itineraries.

These popular destinations for Italians seeking winter sunshine mark an exception from other places outside the European Union, which require quarantine on return to Italy. Everyone leaving for the selected countries must have a 'Green Pass' showing COVID immunity - either due to vaccination or previous infection - and must also present a negative swab at least 48 hours before departure, according to the order signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

Once back in Italy, people will not be required to undergo quarantine if they have presented another negative test, conducted not more than 48 hours before boarding their plane. These so-called COVID-free tourist corridors have been set up on an experimental basis, the health ministry said.

