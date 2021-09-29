SpiceJet joins hands with travel portal EaseMyTrip

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has joined hands with online travel platform EaseMyTrip for holiday bookings, a release said on Wednesday.

As part of the exclusive partnership, EaseMyTrip will develop a holiday booking platform for SpiceJet, which will allow the airline's customers to book holiday packages, it added. EaseMyTrip, in a separate release, also announced the launch of a new feature that offers discounted air tickets to users with waitlisted train tickets.

This feature will enable users to discover last-minute alternate travel options in case of unconfirmed train tickets, and the move is in line with a slew of offers that have been rolled out by the company this year to revive the travel sector, EaseMyTrip said. The tie-up with SpiceJet is aimed at expanding EaseMyTrip's ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment, the release said, adding the company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.

"I am delighted to announce this exclusive partnership between SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip ahead of the upcoming and much-awaited holiday season. ''This partnership will help us leverage each other's strength and offer an unparalleled travel experience to our customers by providing a complete end-to-end service for our customers, said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet. Under the collaboration, SpiceJet will offer exclusive benefits like priority services (check-in, boarding, preferred bag out), complimentary meals, and extra legroom seats onboard.

On the other hand, EaseMyTrip will facilitate the designing, contracting, and booking of these holiday packages, using their existing partnership across hotels, transfers, and sightseeing to ensure excellent service delivery, according to the release. The partnership will offer destination choices for the customers from the frequented ones such as Kashmir, Goa, and Kerala to exquisite destinations like Jaisalmer, it said. We are excited to exclusively partner with SpiceJet and offer their users a wide range of holiday options. With a reviving holiday segment, we are exploring new avenues of growth from the sector, and this collaboration is a step towards that effort, said Nishant Pitti, co-founder, and CEO, EaseMyTrip. To use the discounted fare offer, the user can visit the EaseMyTrip website, click on the 'Train Waitlisted' option and enter the unique PNR number. Once it is confirmed that the train ticket is waitlisted, the user will receive flight options for their preferred routes with additional discounts of up to 50 percent, it said. This offer will not only protect users from the uncertainties associated with waitlisted train bookings but also offer them an upgraded travel option at a discounted price.

The feature is also aimed at supporting the recovery of the travel and tourism industry, which has faced severe disruptions since the onset of the pandemic.

"There are still concerns regarding confirmed bookings among train journeys, which are acting as a barrier to travel recovery. This unique feature will provide additional flexibility, convenience, and eases the financial woes associated with an expensive last-minute flight," Pitty commented on the launch of the new feature.

