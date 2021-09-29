Student-focused VC gradCapital launches USD 500K fund for women founders

Student-focused venture capital firm gradCapital on Wednesday said it is launching a USD 500,000 fund directed towards female founders named 'Entreprenher'.

The Entreprenher team comprises female founders across diverse sectors, including Zouk, Snap, ShareChat, CIIE, and Unitus Capital guiding new female entrepreneurs towards tackling the problems women founders face in India, such as lack of mentorship and support, as well as funding.

Entreprenher is currently seeking applications on its website and plans to make selective monetary investments within their cohort to support female founders, a statement said.

Entreprenher will host an eight-week, intensive programme by experienced founders for companies founded and run by students.

Apart from building a strong and sustainable structure for their company, these young entrepreneurs will leave with countless tools, crucial knowledge, a network of peers, mentors, and investors, and funding of USD 25,000, the statement said.

In the next three years, Entreprenher plans to deploy USD 500k equity-free capital to 30+ female entrepreneurs each year through a programme where founders are paid a salary through Entreprenher’s funds, allowing founders to focus on scaling up their companies.

''Entreprenher’s aim is to create a network of women who all support each other in the business space and empower each other to fulfill their needs and wants,'' said Simran Handa, Team Lead at Entreprenher.

The objective of this fund is to create a stronger female founders pipeline - under the guidance of the team leadership - Simran Handa and Abhishek Sethi (Co-founder at gradCapital).

Mentors will include, Richa Kar (ex-Zivame), Priyanka Chopra (Partner at Bharat Fund), Richa (Partner at Unitus Capital) at Dr. Gayatri Hela, founder at Reseda and featured as a UN Woman, as well as 10+ more entrepreneurs and executives across companies in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)