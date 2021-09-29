Left Menu

Pride Hotels plans to expand to 50 properties by 2022

Pride Group of Hotels on Wednesday said it is planning to expand its portfolio to 50 hotels by 2022, which will be located in popular tourism and pilgrimage circuits primarily in tier II and III cities.The hospitality chain, which currently has 34 properties with 3,200 keys, is planning to add 16 properties and 1,800 keys to reach 50 hotels and 5,000 rooms by 2022, the company said in a statement.

The hospitality chain, which currently has 34 properties with 3,200 keys, is planning to add 16 properties and 1,800 keys to reach 50 hotels and 5,000 rooms by 2022, the company said in a statement. “We would be expanding our footprints to 50 hotels nationally by 2022. The focus will be on an asset-light model for our expansion with a major slice of the portfolio managed directly by us. Most of these upcoming properties will be located in popular tourism and pilgrimage circuits primarily in tier II and III cities,'' Pride Hotels Managing Director S P Jain said. At present, the company is treading cautiously on capital expenditure, however, once the market reaches the pre-pandemic level Pride Hotels will come back to expansion mode for its flagship properties, he added.

The new portfolio includes resorts and hotels in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Amritsar in Punjab, Dwarka in Gujarat, Apati in Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Faridabad and Gurgaon in Haryana, Ujjain and Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Vadodara in Gujarat among others.

Pride Hotel Group operates under brands, including Pride Plaza, Pride Resort, Pride Hotel and Pride Biznotel.

