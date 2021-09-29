Left Menu

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12 - Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:58 IST
File Photo
The Group of 20 major economies will discuss Afghanistan at an extraordinary meeting on Oct. 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, had previously signalled it was looking to call a one-off G20 meeting on the Afghan crisis.

