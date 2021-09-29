G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12 - Draghi
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:58 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The Group of 20 major economies will discuss Afghanistan at an extraordinary meeting on Oct. 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, had previously signalled it was looking to call a one-off G20 meeting on the Afghan crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Group of 20
- Mario Draghi
- Italian
- Afghan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US to reassess ties with Pakistan over Afghanistan future, says Blinken
US completes evacuation of 1,24,000 people from Afghanistan
Int'l community announces over $1.2 bn in pledges for Afghanistan humanitarian crisis
Who is the Hazara of Afghanistan? An expert on Islam explains
Taliban denies allegations of Human rights violations in Afghanistan's Panjshir province