Delhi PWD minister reviews streetscaping project

Delhi Public Works Department PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday reviewed the streetscaping project and directed officials to use advanced technologies in making roads attractive and congestion free.Under the streetscaping project, the Delhi government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540 km roads on European standards.Convened a meeting with PWD officials on the streetscaping project of the Capital.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday reviewed the streetscaping project and directed officials to use advanced technologies in making roads attractive and congestion free.

Under the streetscaping project, the Delhi government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540 km roads on European standards.

''Convened a meeting with PWD officials on the streetscaping project of the Capital. Delhi Govt is working towards the beautification & decongestion of roads & streets. Directed the officials to use advanced technologies to make the roads & streets attractive & congestion free," Jain tweeted after the meeting.

Officials privy to the development said that the minister reviewed the designs of nine road stretches that are to be redesigned as a sample on world class standards.

These stretches will serve as samples for other roads to be redesigned under the project, officials said.

The PWD has already developed two sample stretches in south Delhi -- one on Outer Ring Road near Chirag Delhi and another on Ring Road near Sri Niwaspuri. "The minister also directed the officials to expedite decongestion and beautification of roads," a PWD official said. The official also said that new features will also be added in the design of roads depending on the availability of space.

