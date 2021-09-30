Left Menu

U.S. House panel approves three bills aimed at tackling high drug prices

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to approve three bills to stop practices drugmakers use to raise prices and fend off competition, including a bill to ban the tactic of paying generic companies to delay bringing cheaper versions of their medicines to market. While the votes were not unanimous, they passed the committee by a big margin.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 03:24 IST
U.S. House panel approves three bills aimed at tackling high drug prices

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to approve three bills to stop practices drugmakers use to raise prices and fend off competition, including a bill to ban the tactic of paying generic companies to delay bringing cheaper versions of their medicines to market.

While the votes were not unanimous, they passed the committee by a big margin. A fourth measure is set to be considered on Thursday. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Congressional Budget Office had estimated that banning so-called pay-for-delay patent deals used to stall generic competition - the subject of one of the bills - would save Americans more than half a billion dollars over 10 years.

The measures were introduced in a rare hearing that mixed members of the House and Senate, during which lawmakers from both parties and from both chambers said they had introduced the bills aimed at ultimately lowering the cost of prescription medicines for Americans. Four identical bills were introduced in the House and Senate. The House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to enable the Federal Trade Commission to ban sham citizen petitions, in which drug companies petition the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a generic company seeking approval for a rival drug with the goal of delaying its market entry.

Brand name drugs can fairly quickly lose more than 80% of their sales revenue once multiple generic versions reach the market. They also approved a measure to stop product-hopping, the practice of making a minor tweak to the formula of a medication to win a new patent and therefore a longer period of exclusivity, and would also stop pay-for-delay patent deals.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the measures in July, all on a voice vote. The House Judiciary committee is set to vote on Thursday on the last measure, which would make it easier to bring to market biosimilars, cheaper versions of expensive biotech drugs that cannot be exactly duplicated, unlike pills.

The measures must next be taken up by the full House and Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021