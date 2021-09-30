Now Customers can Personalize their Fan Shades - A Unique Offering from Fanzart'

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanzart has been in the business of designer luxury fans for close to a decade now, and is at the forefront of innovation in the sector. In a latest offering, Fanzart now enables its customers to personalize select fans from their catalog to a colour shade of their choice. This includes being able to customize the colour of the fan blades, the motor housing, and the down rod too.

With this option, customers can now create a luxury fan that can be incorporated into the interior design of their space in a personalized manner - making their homes truly one-of-a-kind. Speaking on the launch of this latest offering, Tarun Lala, Executive Director & Co-Founder, Fanzart says, ''We strongly believe that luxury fans should make way for customization. This offering is the natural next step for our customers looking for something that is uniquely them. It can be incorporated into our wide portfolio of designer fans - those with lights, retractable blades, wooden blades, and even our pedestal fans. We are sure that interior designers and architects will find this a useful feature too, to provide their clients with exclusive interior design options.'' Fanzart offers customization in more than 3,600 shades for the following select models: 1. Maple - The Maple leaf-shaped 5-blade wooden designer fan, ideal for bedrooms and living rooms. 2. Pine - The 65-inch 3-blade wooden fan for larger common living areas like the drawing-room or the bedrooms 3. Cherry - The 52-inch and 36-inch designer fan with 3 natural wood blades 4. Salsa - The model that takes on a great glossy shade on its 3 blade aluminium alloy design 5. Zen - The 56-inch fan with multi-colored LED lights, great for bedrooms, living rooms, and dining areas. About Fanzart In the 10 years since its entry into the market, Fanzart has risen to prominence as a pioneer and leader in the luxury designer fans segment. With showrooms across the country, Fanzart is a name to reckon with in the luxury interior segment with its niche offerings. The products are also shipped internationally and have made a mark for themselves. For more details and online purchase please log on to www.fanzartfans.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)