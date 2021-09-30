JMC bags orders worth Rs 1,849 cr

Civil Engineering firm JMC Projects has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,849 crore.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd (JMC), a leading EPC company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,849 crore, a company statement said.

According to the statement, these projects include B&F projects in India of Rs 857 crore and social housing projects in Maldives of Rs 992 crore.

''We are delighted with the new order wins in the B&F business as we further expand our client base and diversify our footprint within India and international markets.

“We are particularly enthused with our first international B&F order in the Maldives, which will enable us to showcase our design and build capabilities for such a large size order. With the above orders, our order inflows this year have reached Rs 7,959 crore. Our strong order book and robust execution capabilities give us good visibility for growth in the coming quarters,'' JMC Projects CEO and MD SK Tripathi said.

JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC companies in India having over three decades of experience. With its strong focus on quality backed with proficient project management and execution capabilities, JMC has emerged as the market leader in the verticals of buildings & factories (B&F), water, urban infrastructure and heavy civil. JMC has been involved in the construction of landmark edifices and has developed expertise in areas like highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, townships, and high-rise buildings. JMC has expanded its operations in the international EPC market with a presence in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Mongolia and Maldives.

