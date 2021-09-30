Left Menu

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

He was accompanied by IndiGo staffers.The flight took off for Hyderabad after the man and his family members were deboarded.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:58 IST
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here due to a medical exigency, airport sources said.

The flight to Hyderabad was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency relating to the breathing problem of a 59-year-old man, they said.

The flight made an emergency landing around 6 PM. The patient, identified as Jayabrata Ghosh, was travelling along with three family members, the sources said.

Ghosh was attended by a doctor in the flight itself who detected cardiac problems and suggested that the patient be immediately admitted to the nearest hospital for further medical assistance.

From the airport, the patient was shifted to a hospital in critical condition by an ambulance of the Airports Authority of India. He was accompanied by IndiGo staffers.

The flight took off for Hyderabad after the man and his family members were deboarded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021