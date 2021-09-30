Left Menu

Punjab: SSPs told step up security in border areas

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2021
Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Thursday directed SSPs of districts along the India-Pakistan border to step up surveillance by starting ''night domination operations''.

The districts for which the security measure has been ordered every night from 9 pm to 4 am are Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

The DGP directed them to divide their districts into sectors and depute a gazetted officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the ''night domination operation''.

The SSPs will maintain a duty roster of gazetted officers and rotate them for supervision, he added, as per an official statement.

Sahota said all ''nakas'' and other sensitive locations will be manned at night under the supervision of a non-gazetted officer, while additional check-posts should be put up on ancillary roads for checking of vehicles.

''Inter-state 'nakas', especially on the J-K border, should also be strengthened and all vehicles coming from J-K should be thoroughly checked,'' directed the DGP.

SSPs have also been told to prepare a weekly deployment plan, showing the ''nakas'' and patrolling, which will be approved by the Range Inspector General of police.

Such weekly plans will be flexible and based on the current internal security situation, he said.

DGP Sahota asked SSPs to give special attention to drones and suspicious persons moving in vulnerable areas.

He also ordered SSPs to utilise all police control room vehicles and bullet proof material to cover vulnerable places besides activating all control rooms.

