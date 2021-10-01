Left Menu

Flipkart expands Smart Upgrade Plan, Product Exchange program to more categories

The Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan allows customers to upgrade their smartphones, electronic and home appliances in an affordable and smart way. Under this plan, customers can purchase a new appliance by paying only 70-75% of the total price of the chosen product and select a payment tenure during the initial purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:55 IST
Flipkart expands Smart Upgrade Plan, Product Exchange program to more categories
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the festive season and Big Billion Days 2021 sale is just around the corner, Flipkart is expanding its affordability programs, Smart Upgrade Plan and Product Exchange, across several new categories. Designed to offer easy upgrade and affordability options to customers, the offerings are now available for products across mobiles, large and small home appliances and electronics.

The Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan allows customers to upgrade their smartphones, electronic and home appliances in an affordable and smart way. Under this plan, customers can purchase a new appliance by paying only 70-75% of the total price of the chosen product and select a payment tenure during the initial purchase. They can either pay the remaining amount at the end of the tenure and keep the product or can upgrade to another product by exchanging it for a better spec product.

We are consistently striving to enhance our affordability constructs so that customers can fulfil these aspirations without any financial constraints. While we pioneered the smart Upgrade and Product Exchange last year and received an encouraging response, we are expanding the offerings this year to make it more widely accessible to our customer base, including those who are new-to-credit.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart

According to Flipkart, the platform witnessed a 50% surge in people availing product exchange for mobiles during last year's Big Billion Days sale event.

How to avail the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan?

  • Select a product from the list of eligible offerings
  • Select the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan from the device's product page and complete KYC online instantly
  • Checkout by paying 70%-75% of the original price upfront using any of the available payment instrument

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021