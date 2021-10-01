Flipkart expands Smart Upgrade Plan, Product Exchange program to more categories

As the festive season and Big Billion Days 2021 sale is just around the corner, Flipkart is expanding its affordability programs, Smart Upgrade Plan and Product Exchange, across several new categories. Designed to offer easy upgrade and affordability options to customers, the offerings are now available for products across mobiles, large and small home appliances and electronics.

The Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan allows customers to upgrade their smartphones, electronic and home appliances in an affordable and smart way. Under this plan, customers can purchase a new appliance by paying only 70-75% of the total price of the chosen product and select a payment tenure during the initial purchase. They can either pay the remaining amount at the end of the tenure and keep the product or can upgrade to another product by exchanging it for a better spec product.

We are consistently striving to enhance our affordability constructs so that customers can fulfil these aspirations without any financial constraints. While we pioneered the smart Upgrade and Product Exchange last year and received an encouraging response, we are expanding the offerings this year to make it more widely accessible to our customer base, including those who are new-to-credit. Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart

According to Flipkart, the platform witnessed a 50% surge in people availing product exchange for mobiles during last year's Big Billion Days sale event.

How to avail the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan?