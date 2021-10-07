Left Menu

Alliance Air to operate flights in Mizoram from Oct 18: Official

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:40 IST
Mizoram will get an additional flight service as Alliance Air will start operating on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong sector from October 18, an official of the state claimed on Thursday.

Two other airlines currently operate in the North-eastern state.

Alliance Air would operate an ATR-72 aircraft four days a week from October 18, Mizoram's principal consultant for civil aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana, told PTI. The service will be available on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and booking will be open from October 11, he said.

Lalhmingliana said Air India and IndiGo currently operate in the state.

While Air India operates an Airbus A319 aircraft on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl-Imphal sector four days a week, IndiGO flies an Airbus A320 on the Delhi-Aizawl and Bangalore-Guwahati-Aizawl sectors six days a week, he said.

The state might also get another air service on the Aizawl-Agartala route from November, he said.

