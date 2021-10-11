Left Menu

Tata Motors reports 24 pc increase in group global wholesales in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:56 IST
Tata Motors reports 24 pc increase in group global wholesales in Q2
Tata Motors on Monday reported a 24 per cent increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 2,51,689 units in September quarter of FY22 over the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055 units, up 57 per cent over Q2FY21, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the September quarter of the current fiscal increased 11 per cent to 1,62,634 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Global sales of JLR stood at 78,251 vehicles in the September quarter which comprised 13,944 units of Jaguar and 64,307 units of Land Rover, it said.

