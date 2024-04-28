Three injured after Jaguar car hits a cab in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

Three people were injured after a speeding Jaguar car hit cab near Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi on Sunday morning. According to the Delhi Police, the collision left two passengers and the cab driver injured.

All of them have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and their condition is said to be serious. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)