Three injured after Jaguar car hits a cab in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan
Three people were injured after a speeding Jaguar car hit cab near Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi on Sunday morning.
ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:48 IST
Three people were injured after a speeding Jaguar car hit cab near Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi on Sunday morning. According to the Delhi Police, the collision left two passengers and the cab driver injured.
All of them have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and their condition is said to be serious. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
