Supreme Facility Management Pvt. Ltd. announces Amol Shingate as chief executive officer

Pune, Maharashtra, [India], October 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Supreme Facility Management Pvt. Ltd., a leading Facility Management Company, announce the appointment of Amol Shingate as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. from 01st Sept 2021. Mr Amol has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of experience with the company at various positions. Mr Amol has also worked with various MNCs like Infosys, Syntel, RKHS (Acquired by Sodexo), etc at various key positions.

"Amol is the right leader for Supreme," said Rajendra Shinde, Promoter of the company. "Amol's extensive background of Finance, Operations, and business development skills will help Supreme to strengthen its positions in the Facility Management Segment, develop strategic alliances, and expand our presence. We believe his strong leadership experience which will help focusing Supreme for further expansion and strengthen their base in the segment." "I am extremely honoured and enthusiastic to be entrusted with this responsibility as a CEO. Supreme has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing Facility Management Business. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technology migrations, I believe Supreme is well-positioned to provide effective services in the domain."

Mr Rajendra Shinde Promoters of Supreme said, "I am confident he is the right person to take Supreme forward in the next phase of the company's growth align with the changing industry environment. Supreme has transformed its perception in the eyes of the customer; he is a strong leader with proven experience of the business which is undergoing digitalization and disruption. Amol has a deep knowledge and strong industry experience." About Supreme Facility Management

Supreme is a leading Facility Management Company for 4 decades with a notable presence in Facility Management, employee transport, Supply Chain Management, factory-in-factory services in the Automotive, Engineering, and IT sectors and its clients include MNCs or Listed Companies across India. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

