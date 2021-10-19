Left Menu

Serie A involves sports media agencies to cut TV revenue shortfall - sources

As Qatari broadcaster beIn has been reluctant to join the tender process and a deal with rival Saudi Sport Company has proven elusive, Serie A faces a 330 million euro ($384.4 million) shortfall in international TV revenue in the three years to 2024 https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/italys-serie-stream-matches-youtube-middle-east-north-africa-2021-08-13. That comes at a time when many clubs are in demand of fresh resources to cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:01 IST
Serie A involves sports media agencies to cut TV revenue shortfall - sources
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's top-flight soccer clubs agreed on Tuesday to involve media rights agencies in brokering the sale of Serie A pay-TV licences in the Middle East and North Africa to cut a shortfall in its media revenue, two sources familiar with the matter said. As Qatari broadcaster beIn has been reluctant to join the tender process and a deal with rival Saudi Sport Company has proven elusive, Serie A faces a 330 million euro ($384.4 million) shortfall in international TV revenue in the three years to 2024 https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/italys-serie-stream-matches-youtube-middle-east-north-africa-2021-08-13.

That comes at a time when many clubs are in demand of fresh resources to cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a bid to cut the revenue deficit, Serie A clubs on Tuesday authorised the league's Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo to mandate sport media agencies to secure a deal worth at least 50 million euros per season, the sources said.

Any mandate would last for 30 days and would be on a non-exclusive basis, added the people, who joined a league meeting on Tuesday. Serie A, home of Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, has previously used media agencies to market licences, but opted to manage the sale of the 2021-2024 cycle in house. However the market has proved challenging, with major broadcast players in the region showing little interest so far.

So far the Italian league has secured contracts worth around 640 million euros for screening live matches abroad during the 2021-2024 period. In the previous three-year cycle, it collected 970 million euros in adjusted revenue from the sale of international TV rights licences. To avoid a complete blackout of its matches across a market which includes countries such as Egypt, Morocco and the Gulf States, Serie A in July clinched a back-up deal to stream some of its matches for free on Google-owned video platform YouTube.

($1 = 0.8586 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021