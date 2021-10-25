U.S. Embassy in Khartoum advises American citizens to shelter in place
The U.S. Embassy in Sudan's capital Khartoum advised American citizens to shelter in place and stay aware of their surroundings after reports of armed forces blocking areas in and around the city, the embassy said in a tweet on Monday.
