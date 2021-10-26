Augmont.com Offers Sone Pe Chandi Free for Its Digi Gold Buyers

In a unique festive offer, buyers get free silver with purchase of gold Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Augmont ‘Gold for all’, which has pioneered the goldtech ecosystem in India, has launched a special offer - Sone Pe Chandi Free - to bring festive cheer to shoppers of precious metals during the oncoming festive season. In a unique festive offer, Augmont.com, a platform for buying Digi Gold and Digi Silver, buyers get free silver upon their online purchase of gold. Thus, Digi Gold buyers get to invest in two precious metals for the price of one. A minimum purchase of INR 100 worth Digi Gold is required to avail the offer. Free silver will be credited after 24 hours of purchase. Offer valid till 4th November 2021 only.

The festive season between the months of August and November is the most lucrative period for retailers as sales increase nearly 6 times during the period.

This year, consumers have access to a new-age way of investing in precious metals: buying Digi gold and Digi silver online on Augmont.com. Investing in Digi gold and Digi silver can start with an amount as small as Re. 1. The grammage of gold or silver thus bought is placed in a digital vault and can be redeemed on the platform itself or be ordered as a physical gold/silver, delivery of which takes nearly just a week.

Buying precious metals on Augmont.com has the advantage of credibility and trust, as all the gold available on Augmont.com is BIS certified. Moreover, Augmont Gold For All is integrated with several brick-and-mortar gold and silver jewellery retail stores, which enables customers to pick up physical gold and silver from these stores.

Augmont.com is seeing a steady growth of numbers on its platform, with a majority of customers using it to invest in gold. During these last few months of 2021, however, sales of Digi silver have seen 4x growth owing to the ease and convenience of using a digital platform. Moreover, customers find their investment is safe in Augmont’s Digi vault.

Sachin Kothari, Director, Augmont Gold For All, says about the new offer, “The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic may have dampened the festivities in public gatherings since last year, but traditional fervour need not be dampened. Augmont is here to facilitate a safe, secure and a convenient way to invest in and possess gold and silver, which are central to our traditions. Augmont.com is offering an equal amount of Digi Silver for free upon their purchase of Digi gold. This unique offer enables customers to celebrate these traditions in a new way, with complete flexibility in terms of access, holding, and modes of payment for these precious metals.” About Augmont Augmont Gold For All is India’s largest completely integrated gold ecosystem encompassing refining to retailing. Augmont is one of the leading refiners in India with state-of-the-art refining process. While almost all the gold that is mined in India is refined by Augmont, they also import Gold Dorè bars from across the world. And they produce the finest quality bars and coins.

The Gold, Silver bars, and coins that Augmontproduces are sold online through the award-winning, world’s biggest physical SPOT (Spot Precious-metals Online Trading) Platform. Augmont’s SPOT prices are India’s benchmark prices in the jeweler’s professional markets. Augmont is among the top 150 unlisted companies in India (as per Dun &BradStreet). Augmont’s SPOT platform has been awarded as the best platform year-on-year.

https://www.augmont.com/ Pioneer in Gold • Leading gold refinery in India with annual sales surpassing US$ 2 bn • Leading creator and redeemer of gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) units in India on all gold ETF schemes • Leading delivery provider of gold on commodity exchanges in India • Network of over 4000 jewellers connected online on the SPOT system PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)