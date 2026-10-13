Zimbabwe Must Open Civic Space to Ensure Cultural Rights for All, UN Expert Warns

Zimbabwe's cultural richness needs to be matched by greater freedom for people to express themselves and influence decisions affecting their lives, according to UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights Alexandra Xanthaki. At the end of her official visit, Xanthaki called for fewer restrictions on artistic expression, broader public participation and stronger protection for communities affected by tourism and development.

Zimbabwe's Constitution recognises 16 languages, and the country records and promotes a wide range of heritage sites and cultural practices. Xanthaki acknowledged this richness, pointing out that its creative and transformative potential remains underused. "Despite what some officials say, not everyone is free to express their identity, opinions, values and worldviews in Zimbabwe today," she said.

Restrictions and administrative burdens can disproportionately limit artistic freedom, narrowing the space available for cultural expression. Xanthaki urged Zimbabwe to review excessive controls and remove obstacles that prevent creativity from flourishing.

Festivals and exhibitions are valuable, but respecting cultural diversity also requires practical measures against discrimination and opportunities for people to help shape society and development.

Representation Must Make Room for More Voices

Zimbabwe has an elaborate system intended to represent individuals and groups through traditional representatives. According to Xanthaki, that structure does not guarantee that everyone has a meaningful say in decisions.

People who challenge established views face particular difficulties getting their concerns heard, with fear pushing some towards self-censorship before their opinions can reach those in power.

The problem goes beyond the existence of representative bodies: people need confidence that they can speak openly and that their contributions can influence outcomes. Xanthaki called for a fresh relationship between political power structures and the public to make that participation possible.

Tourism and Development Must Benefit Communities

Tourism around Zimbabwe's World Heritage Sites and other development projects can improve living conditions and support human rights, provided the benefits reach the people of Zimbabwe first.

Xanthaki stressed that meaningful engagement requires more than announcing plans to affected communities. Their priorities and aspirations should shape the projects, and the flow of revenue needs scrutiny to establish who actually benefits.

Natural resources also need protection from excessive development and foreign exploitation, particularly in places where cultural heritage, local livelihoods and the environment are closely connected.

Victoria Falls and Gwayi Shangani Need Urgent Attention

Xanthaki raised concerns about growing tourism development around Victoria Falls, urging the state to take repeated warnings from the World Heritage Committee seriously.

She also called for communities affected by the Gwayi Shangani project and other developments to receive urgent information about their likely impacts, alongside practical opportunities to participate in decisions.

These concerns reflect a wider test for Zimbabwe: whether people can help determine what development means for their own lives, cultural practices and surroundings.

Xanthaki will present the report on her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027.