Honda Cars partners Bank of Maharashtra for vehicle financing solutions

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said it has tied up with Bank of Maharashtra to offer vehicle financing schemes for potential car buyers. The partnership will help customers to avail car finance schemes with a low-interest rate and hassle-free quick sanction of loans on purchase of new Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and City, the automaker said in a statement. "This tie-up with the Bank of Maharashtra will strengthen our efforts to offer affordable and accessible personal mobility solutions to a diverse set of valued customers,'' Honda Cars India Senior Vice President & Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said. With a wide network of Bank of Maharashtra and Honda's advanced technology product range, this partnership will mutually benefit each other and result in deeper penetration of the market, he added. With a focus on semi-urban and rural regions besides urban markets, HCIL has been making efforts to make buying this festive season more attractive and rewarding for its customers. HCIL has recently partnered with multiple financiers such as PSU banks, retail financiers, and NBFCs to enhance the car buying experience for its customers.

