Croma introduces Innoviti's G.E.N.I.E technology across its 200+ outlets in 60+ major cities pan India

Move designed to help consumers celebrate now and pay later, this festive season with zero-cost EMIs on over 2,000 products BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- • Croma, India's first electronics omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, joins hand with Innoviti Payment Solutions, India's largest provider of payment solutions to Enterprise merchants to introduce Innoviti's G.E.N.I.E technology across their stores for enabling zero-cost EMI on any instore product.

• The zero-cost EMIs will help consumers access credit that can be repaid in convenient EMIs without any interest charges. This introduction is aimed to help consumers spend on themselves this festive season and upgrade their devices and accessories on credit by tiding over the cashflow issues due to tough economic conditions caused by the pandemic.

• G.E.N.I.E has been rolled out by Innoviti at all Croma outlets across 60+ major cities pan India. With G.E.N.I.E, customers of Croma can now access 3 & 6 months zero-cost EMI on all debit and credit cards across Croma outlets on their purchases of above Rs. 3,000 on credit cards and Rs. 5,000 on debit cards on 2,000+ products in Croma outlets until 31st December 2021. For Example, if customer buys a gadget for Rs. 30,000 and avails no cost EMI scheme, they will pay Rs. 5,000 every month for 6 months. During the offer period, Croma expects to see an increase in the current average ticket size by 30%.

• Innoviti uses payment technology in unconventional ways to turn payment transactions into customer acquisition and retention tools for merchants, bank, and brands, by bringing them on to a common platform, and helping them deliver unique customer experiences, such as this one. Each business gets access to 3X loyal consumers at 1/3rd the cost, accelerating sales with unmatched efficiencies.

• Innoviti had raised a Series C in 2020 to further its differentiated strategy of servicing the retail market through category and segment specific products.

Quotes: ''Shopping during the festive season is an important tradition and we understand how overwhelming this process can be for our consumers. Hence we are increasingly looking for quick and affordable credit system, so as to make our consumer's lives easier and guide them in making a wholesome purchase decision, We are excited to introduce Innoviti's G.E.N.I.E technology across all our stores with zero-cost EMIs on over 2,000 products comprising of mobiles, durables and accessories. We hope to delight our valuable customers this festive season,'' said Croma Spokesperson ''At Innoviti, we are always looking at new ways to help our merchant partners leverage more from payments to sell more and delight their consumers while doing so. We are glad to introduce our G.E.N.I.E technology at our esteemed partner, Croma, this festive season especially during the times when offering consumer affordability options is crucial to any merchant business,'' said Mr. Hemant Taware, Chief Business Officer, Merchant Ecosystem Development, Innoviti. ''We believe zero-cost consumer financing offers being enabled by G.E.N.I.E will help Croma sell more while helping their customers conserve cash and access credit at no extra cost,'' he added. About Croma Launched in 2006, Cromawas the first one-of-its kind large format specialist retail store that catered to all multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronic needs in India. Over a decade since its inception, Croma has almost become synonymous for all electronics needs, with its tech-savvy staff, product range, online presence and the will to help customers.

Bringing alive the promise of a 'Brighter Every Day' for its customers, Croma offers its customers a world-class ambience to shop both in-store and online at www.croma.com and also allows for a seamless 'Omni-channel' shopping experience that lets a customer enjoy the best of both the online & the offline worlds. With over 9000 products across 300 brands with 200+ stores across 60+ major cities of India, Croma ensures that for each customer, a Brighter Tomorrow begins Today. From the newlywed couple setting up their house to the son reducing his mother's burden with a washing machine; from the daughter gifting her parents a new LED TV to the newly promoted manager buying an inverter air-conditioner to make the summer bearable, Croma ensures that customers always get 'More for their money'.

With this intent to delight customers all along, Croma launched its own label products in 2008. Brand Croma stands for – Life, More Beautiful; the promise is based not just on the beauty in the way they look but also the value they offer to a customer's life. The range is a perfect fit, for those who desire a completely feature-packed and quality product.

Croma is a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd . has been a pioneer using payment technology to help businesses extract better value from retail transactions than possible otherwise. The company processes over 10B$ of merchant payments from over 1000+ cities with a volume throughput per installation that is 2X of the country's average. Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands and Catamaran Ventures, India investors in the company. The company has several patents filed for with two awarded. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award, Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award and Deloitte Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award in 2020. Innoviti is the only Indian payments SaaS company to be awarded the SOC3 seal of excellence for adherence to principles of trust in privacy, security, confidentiality, availability, and processing of transactions.

