Pakistan govt spokesperson urges Imran Khan's party to quit anti-state activities and propaganda

Pakistan government's spokesperson on legal affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must quit its anti-state activities and propaganda, and hold talks with the government on political issues to mull over solutions rather than damaging the interest of the nation at international forums, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. He warned that no anti-state agenda and narrative would be allowed by the state. While addressing a press conference, Aqeel Malik said there was no precedent to PTI's country enmity, as it was bringing about anti-Pakistan legislation in other nations.

He said, "Pakistan is an independent country and does not take dictation from any nation. We want friendly relations with all nations. However, a concentrated smear campaign against Pakistan in foreign countries that started after the 2022 vote of no confidence which mounted the anti-Pakistan propaganda," ARY News reported. He said the PTI had hired lobbyists and PR firms to promote anti-Pakistan campaigns abroad. Aqeel Malik said that the state and government of Pakistan knew of the campaign and its perpetrators.

He further said, "PTI cannot do opposition against the state as by doing so you are undermining it and there is no acceptability and tolerance for it. No political party is above Pakistan, let's make it crystal clear and no anti-state agenda and narrative will be allowed by the state." He urged the Imran Khan-founded party to think about the country as it had joined hands with country enemies and started an anti-country agenda for its political motives. He said PTI was becoming a source of humiliation for Pakistan at international forums, ARY News reported.

Aqeel Malik said, "PTI is becoming a source of humiliation for the country at international forums. You are Pakistani and we all are Pakistanis. We have to work for the country. Nobody is stopping you from the politics but this negative and inimical political would not be allowed." Earlier on June 14, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that holding talks with politicians would be futile if decisions are dictated from elsewhere, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

PTI founder Imran Khan made these remarks while speaking to reporters after hearing in the £190 million corruption case. He said that PTI was not opposed to political dialogue. He alleged that political parties during previous talks with politicians, facilitated by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, said that the "top man" had decided not to participate in elections until his retirement, according to Dawn report.

Imran Khan stressed that lawmakers always seek talks, citing PTI's dialogue with General Pervez Musharraf's representative during his tenure, instead of the government. (ANI)

