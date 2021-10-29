Global Chamber of Business Leaders Appoints Gagan Arora as Delegate for India

Gagan Arora also serves as Chairman for Foreign Investors Council, Delhi, Global Director - Education, Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce and is the Founder & CEO of Vertex Group headquartered in New York, USA Zurich, Switzerland (NewsVoir) Global Chamber of Business Leaders recently appointed Mr. Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO - Vertex Group as Delegate for India (www.gc-bl.org/delegates). The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and operates in more than 120 countries around the world with media partners such as Forbes, CNBC, CNN, BBC World News, The Times and many more. GCBL’s strong board advisory board is headed by Mr. DejanStancer as Chairman and also includes delegates such as: • Her Excellency Marie-Louise ColeiroPreca who served as the 9th President of Malta. Marie currently serves as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Champion for UNIDO's Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDAIII) and Special Ambassador for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) • Ms Mary Buffet – ex-daughter in law of Warren Buffet and Chairman for Buffet Enterprises based out of California • Her Excellency Rosalia Arteaga Serano, a former President of the Republic of Ecuador, now Member of the Board of Advisors, also running for the position of the UN Secretary-General.

• Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar – Chairman & Founder, EST Global INC, Board Member – Government Blockchain Association • Dr. Mario Hardy – CEO of Pacific Asia Travel Assocation, Founded in 1951, The Association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research and innovative events to its more than 650 member organisations, including 82 government, state and city tourism bodies, 14 international airlines and airports, 71 hospitality organisations and 75 educational institutions, as well as thousands of youth (YTP) members across the world.

• Dr. Aradhana Khowala - She currently serves on the Board of World Tourism Forum Lucerne in Switzerland, Elaf Group and is also Chairwoman of the Advisory Board of the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia. She has had a successful executive and entrepreneurial career spanning two decades, five continents and 75+ countries and is a trusted advisor and sounding board to Governments, Family Offices and private UHNW investors globally Global Chamber of Business Leaders prioritizes activities that align with the UN-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals in the business models of the future, allowing our partners, members, and participants to prepare their businesses to be vanguards of the future. The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is a coalition of governmental leaders, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, investors and business and industry leaders who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy. Mr. Gagan Arora, the three times winner of BEST CEO award, is a first-generation tech entrepreneur, a tenacious leader, and a tech evangelist, has successfully established himself as a well-known brand name in the industry.

Vertex Group Founder and CEO, Gagan Arora, also chairs the Delhi Chapter of the Foreign Investors Council and Director-Global Education serving 52 countries for Asia Arab Chamber of Commerce. Gagan has led the growth of Vertex Group into 6 countries in just 5 years, which has been acknowledged by the industry and earned him many accolades including 40 UNDER 40 & Asia’s Youngest Entrepreneur by Asia One featured on CNBC & ET Now. Gagan is also recognized by GMI and Forbes amongst Top 100 Influencers in India.

Mr. Gagan Arora; began his entrepreneurial journey as a torchbearer, then as an entrepreneur, and eventually as a leader. Because of his instinctive and razor-sharp intellect, Mr. Arora has a propensity for spotting opportunities and staying ahead of the trend. Mr. Arora says, ''I always operate in a way that is more diverse and stimulates more opportunities.'' He started Vertex out from a small garage in Florida, and in less than five years, he has grown the company across the globe, including United States, United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Nepal, Middle East, and Africa.

Under Mr. Arora’s leadership - Vertex was named as “Best Place to Work” by the Best Place to Work ® Institute for its best practices with ESAT at 94% and Global Score 92%. Mr. Arora’s strong focus towards innovation also helped Vertex to be ranked 19th amongst the 50 Most Innovative Companies across the globe.

“I am truly honored to be appointed as Delegate for India,” said Mr. Gagan Arora. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our exceptional senior leadership team, along with Mr. DejanStancer, as our executive chairman, and our entire board of directors. GCBL has the most talented people and group of leaders in our industry. Together, we will capture the next waves of growth by remaining laser-focused on serving our communities, creating significant value for our stakeholders and providing the best career experiences for our people,” Mr. Arora later added. Dejan Stancer - Chairman of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders/President of the KSBC/Global Ambassador of ABWCI stated on Mr. Arora’s appointment. ''At the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, we are extremely proud to appoint Mr. Gagan Arora as the GCBL Delegate for India, based in New Delhi. We value Mr. Arora as a dynamic and global leader, a person with exceptional leadership experience, and above all, as an exceptional person who is determined, focused, and very heartfelt. Also because of his human qualities, but also because we appreciate the Federal State of India, its economic power, culture, and people, let me emphasize again, we at the Global Chamber of Business Leaders are very proud of this appointment. I would also like to sincerely thank Mr. Gagan Arora, our newly appointed GCBL Delegate for India, for accepting the nomination, and I personally, as well as the entire GCBL team, look forward to working with him, but also about our engagement from in India from now on.” About Vertex Group Headquartered in Times Square, New York, Vertex (Group) Global Services is ranked 19th amongst the Top 50 innovation leaders worldwide. The human experience and services delivery leader has been voted the Best Company of the Year 2020 and has achieved sweeping peer recognition for its outstanding employee satisfaction parameters. The diversified portfolio of critical functions includes managed service, events & conferences, performance marketing, AI & digital platforms, digital education, revenue and retail mapping services, and a gamut of cloud-tech enabled services slated for cross platform development. Vertex Global has 3 additional service verticals globally: Vertex Next, Vertex Academy &VCosmos, with key hub offices in US, UK, Canada, Nepal, Philippines, Middle East, and India. Honored as the Best Place to Work, Vertex leverages the change to create value and shared success for its customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Fruitful alliances with nation building stakeholders, central and state government partnerships, investors and clients across the spectrum of industry have recognized Vertex as a single window end to end execution specialist for the gamut of digital services and human resource augmentation needs. Vertex Global Services is committed to its contribution towards a gender-neutral environment, and supports climate sustainability goals with its various CSR activities and continues to donate to pandemic impacted social groups with skill set contributions and other staple support needs. Image: Mr. Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO - Vertex Group PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)