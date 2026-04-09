Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

Amid swirling rumors about his alleged detention in Dubai, Rao Inderjit Yadav, purportedly a gangster, has come forward to refute claims about his arrest. Speaking to ANI, Yadav asserted that he is at his home in Dubai and has not been approached by any legal authority.

Previously, some media outlets cited anonymous sources to suggest Yadav had been taken into custody and might soon be extradited to India. However, Yadav dispelled these notions, emphasizing, "I am sitting at my home in Dubai. I have not been arrested," he reported during a video interview.

Further backing Yadav's statement, his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, described the arrest reports as "false and irresponsible." Aggarwal indicated a potential legal response against any defamatory reports. He stressed that his client, engaged in a money laundering investigation, has not been summoned by Dubai authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)