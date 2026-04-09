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Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors

Claims have emerged that alleged gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav was arrested in Dubai, but Yadav has denied these allegations, asserting he remains at his residence. His lawyer condemned the reports as false, noting potential legal action. Yadav faces ongoing probes related to a money laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:22 IST
Alleged Gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav Denies Dubai Arrest Rumors
Alleged gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav and his advocate Vijay Aggarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Amid swirling rumors about his alleged detention in Dubai, Rao Inderjit Yadav, purportedly a gangster, has come forward to refute claims about his arrest. Speaking to ANI, Yadav asserted that he is at his home in Dubai and has not been approached by any legal authority.

Previously, some media outlets cited anonymous sources to suggest Yadav had been taken into custody and might soon be extradited to India. However, Yadav dispelled these notions, emphasizing, "I am sitting at my home in Dubai. I have not been arrested," he reported during a video interview.

Further backing Yadav's statement, his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, described the arrest reports as "false and irresponsible." Aggarwal indicated a potential legal response against any defamatory reports. He stressed that his client, engaged in a money laundering investigation, has not been summoned by Dubai authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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