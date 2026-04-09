Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations

In a robust rally at Asansol, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a searing critique of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of nurturing a 'syndicate Raj' and illegal coal extraction practices. Modi alleged that these activities had choked Bengal's progress and promised transformative change under BJP governance.

Addressing thousands at the Polo Grounds, the Prime Minister made a strong case for a shift in power dynamics by offering six guarantees for Bengal's upliftment, aiming to resuscitate the state's once-vibrant industrial sector. Modi lambasted the current regime's 'development debacles' and vowed to restore Asansol's industrial prowess.

Citing rising crime rates, especially against women, Modi stressed the necessity for rule of law, accusing TMC of cruelty and criminal patronage. He emphasized that only a BJP-led government could ensure safety and accountability in Bengal, calling for the ousting of TMC to herald a new era of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)