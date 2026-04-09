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Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the progress of 'Samadhan Shivirs,' designed to resolve citizen complaints promptly. Since June 2024, 1.5 lakh complaints have been received, with a 78% resolution rate. Regular meetings ensure transparency, with strict accountability measures for officials missing review sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:22 IST
Haryana's 'Samadhan Shivirs': A New Dawn for Citizen Grievance Redressal
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a video conference to assess the ongoing 'Samadhan Shivirs,' which aim to address citizens' grievances statewide. The initiative has efficiently resolved 78% of 1.5 lakh complaints since its inception in June 2024, creating a notable impact on public administration.

During the discussion, Saini emphasized the importance of swift governmental response, hearing directly from citizens and instructing officials to prioritize outstanding cases. Samadhan Shivirs, held twice weekly, have become a focal point for efficient grievance redressal, ensuring many issues are addressed immediately.

Moreover, Saini underlined the necessity of accountability, expressing concern over the absence of officials in some districts. He mandated that all deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates personally oversee these camps. The state's commitment to transparent and timely grievance resolution was reiterated as fundamental policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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