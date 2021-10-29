Left Menu

HarperCollins presents 'Young Blood: Ten Terrifying College Tales' by Chandrima Das

HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the publication of Young Blood

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:48 IST
HarperCollins presents 'Young Blood: Ten Terrifying College Tales' by Chandrima Das
HaperCollins Publishers India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the publication of Young Blood: Ten Terrifying College Tales by Chandrima Das, releasing on 1st November, 2021. Praise for the Book

"Masterfully written tales of horror . . . an unmissable collector's delight for genre fans.'"-NEIL D'SILVA "A compelling, creepy and entertaining campus road trip . . . haunted by horrors both societal and supernatural.'" INDRAPRAMIT DAS

"'Fascinating orally circulated stories . . . that straddle genres . . . propulsive, entertaining, and of course, scary!"- ARUNI KASHYAP "Stop reading this cover and read the stories! Chandrima Das is a riveting storyteller."- ADITI MITTAL

About the Book Bored roommates use a planchette to contact a legendary ghost that haunts Pune University. Will she answer?

Is the abandoned Khairatabad Science College in Hyderabad really haunted? A gang of students break inside to investigate. Nirav and Pavi love each other... most of the time. Will exploring a forbidden place inside IIT Kharagpur bring them closer?

From strange sightings to urban legends, from haunted buildings to not-so-friendly ghosts, colleges in India have their fair share of spine-tingling tales, be it Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, St. Bede's College in Shimla or Delhi University. Young Blood is a collection of ten tales that reimagine college urban legends and true first-person accounts, that promises to terrify even die-hard fans of horror. About the Author

Chandrima Das has a B.Tech in Computer Science from NIT Durgapur and an MBA from IIM Calcutta. After a decade-long career in management consulting she followed her passion for writing full-time. Her digital debut The Talking Dead (e-book, Audible audiobook) was a bestseller in the horror category. Chandrima was born in Shillong, grew up in Guwahati, and is presently based in Mumbai. For further information, please write to sagiri.dixit@harpercollins-india.com

Non-fiction/Supernatural | Rs 299 | PB This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021