MakeMyTrip, Amazon Pay join hands for travel services

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip India and Amazon Pay on Monday announced a long-term partnership to offer travel services, including flights, hotels and bus bookings, to the latter's customers. With this partnership, MakeMyTrip will be able extend its distribution further via Amazon Pay's large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

''We are excited to partner with Amazon...There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings,'' MakeMyTrip Co-founder & Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

Booking of bus services via Redbus is already live on Amazon.in and other travel services powered by MakeMyTrip will be going live over the next few months, the statement said.

''Our partnership with MakeMyTrip, will benefit millions of our customers, allowing them to choose from the best-in-class offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey.'' Amazon Pay India CEO & VP Mahendra Nerurkar said.

