Left Menu

MakeMyTrip, Amazon Pay join hands for travel services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:27 IST
MakeMyTrip, Amazon Pay join hands for travel services
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip India and Amazon Pay on Monday announced a long-term partnership to offer travel services, including flights, hotels and bus bookings, to the latter's customers. With this partnership, MakeMyTrip will be able extend its distribution further via Amazon Pay's large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

''We are excited to partner with Amazon...There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings,'' MakeMyTrip Co-founder & Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

Booking of bus services via Redbus is already live on Amazon.in and other travel services powered by MakeMyTrip will be going live over the next few months, the statement said.

''Our partnership with MakeMyTrip, will benefit millions of our customers, allowing them to choose from the best-in-class offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey.'' Amazon Pay India CEO & VP Mahendra Nerurkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021