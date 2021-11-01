Left Menu

Patel Engineering posts Rs 6.98 cr net profit in Sep qtr

Patel Engineering on Monday posted a net profit of Rs 6.84 crore in the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 71.57 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:27 IST
Patel Engineering posts Rs 6.98 cr net profit in Sep qtr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Engineering on Monday posted a net profit of Rs 6.84 crore in the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 71.57 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to a BSE filing. The total income of the company rose to Rs 740.09 crore in the quarter from Rs 458.90 crore a year ago. ''There is no doubt that the pandemic has pushed every sector into uncharted territory, however, the post-pandemic environment has introduced several new market dynamics, which present with the new prospects for the construction and infrastructure sector.

"As we complete Q2FY22 and usher into Q3FY22, with a slew of initiatives to further consolidate our position as one of the leading players in the sector,'' Rupen Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Patel Engineering said in a statement.

Kavita Shirvaikar, Director & CFO, Patel Engineering, said, ''We have focused towards sustainability and recovery in the last quarter, but now we aim towards growth with an increase in the order book that will help us build a healthy cash flow from margins generated. Also, we shall continue to focus on the monetisation of non-core assets and reduce further debt.

Patel Engineering is a 72-year old company established in 1949 and have a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

The company has a consistent track record in the execution of projects in the domestic and international arena. It has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling for clients, which are mostly central PSUs or state government organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021