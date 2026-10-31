Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri files nomination as BJP candidate for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha by-election

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha by-election. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of former Union Minister L. Murugan, with polling scheduled for November 12.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 12:24 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri files nomination as BJP candidate for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha by-election
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri files his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, Puri visited the Karunadham Ashram in Bhopal.

The BJP Central Election Committee on Wednesday announced the nomination of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh. According to an official press release issued from the BJP central office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, the Central Election Committee gave its approval to Puri's candidature for the upper house seat representing the state.

"The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval to the name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election 2026 in Madhya Pradesh: Hardeep Singh Puri," the party statement read. The announcement comes as preparations are underway for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, which fell vacant following the resignation of former Union Minister L. Murugan.

Earlier on October 22, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Madhya Pradesh, following the resignation of Murugan. According to a press note issued by the ECI, the vacancy arose on October 14, 2026, following Murugan’s resignation. His term in the Upper House was originally slated to conclude on April 2, 2030.

According to the official schedule, the notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 26, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is November 2, 2026, with scrutiny scheduled for November 3, 2026. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures has been fixed as November 5, 2026.

Voting will take place on November 12, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, followed by the counting of votes on the same day at 5:00 PM. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed before November 16, the poll panel stated.

Puri, a veteran diplomat-turned-politician, currently serves as a Union Cabinet Minister in the central government. (ANI)

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