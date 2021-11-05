Man killed in lightning strike amid rains in North Goa
- Country:
- India
A 37-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike amid rainfall in Pernem taluka of North Goa, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday evening, when the victim Kalu Mali, a casual labourer from Rajasthan, was taking shelter on the side of the road, inspector Jivba Dalvi, in-charge of Pernem police station, said. The victim and two of his co-workers had taken shelter under a temporary shade made of plastic tarpaulin amid heavy rainfall, he said.
Mali fell unconscious and was rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Cansarvanem, where he was declared brought dead, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jivba Dalvi
- Rajasthan
- Pernem
- Cansarvanem
- Kalu Mali
- North Goa
ALSO READ
Class 7 student thrashed to death by school teacher in Rajasthan
Rajasthan SHRC issues notices over death of student after being beaten by teacher
Rajasthan govt did not promote COVID-19 vaccines, claims BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore
Rajasthan Governor Mishra, former CM Raje hail 100-crore mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Rajasthan Guvernor visits Sambhar salt lake