Left Menu

Man killed in lightning strike amid rains in North Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:13 IST
Man killed in lightning strike amid rains in North Goa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike amid rainfall in Pernem taluka of North Goa, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, when the victim Kalu Mali, a casual labourer from Rajasthan, was taking shelter on the side of the road, inspector Jivba Dalvi, in-charge of Pernem police station, said. The victim and two of his co-workers had taken shelter under a temporary shade made of plastic tarpaulin amid heavy rainfall, he said.

Mali fell unconscious and was rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Cansarvanem, where he was declared brought dead, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021