Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts; Colombian beetles exported to Japan with help from cryptocurrency and more

"It's an alternative to be able to export the beetles to Japan or any other part of the world and be able to use it as a method of payment," said Carmelo Campos, chief programmer of Tierra Viva, based in the central Andean city of Tunja. Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts Colombia's hippos, an oversized legacy of deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar, are being darted with adapted contraceptives normally used for controlling deer populations to stop over-breeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 02:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts; Colombian beetles exported to Japan with help from cryptocurrency and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Colombian beetles exported to Japan with help from cryptocurrency

A Colombian exporter of long-horned beetles, a popular pet for Japanese children, has created its own cryptocurrency to avoid high commissions on international sales. "It's an alternative to be able to export the beetles to Japan or any other part of the world and be able to use it as a method of payment," said Carmelo Campos, chief programmer of Tierra Viva, based in the central Andean city of Tunja.

Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts

Colombia's hippos, an oversized legacy of deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar, are being darted with adapted contraceptives normally used for controlling deer populations to stop over-breeding. Around 90 hippopotamus, descendents of those Escobar imported more than 30 years ago for his private zoo, are thought to roam Colombia, said David Echeverri, coordinator for forests and biodiversity at regional environmental authority Cornare, in an interview.

In Naples, Three Wise Men get COVID health pass to visit Jesus' manger

The Three Wise Men have something extra to carry along with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh when they travel to visit Baby Jesus this year: their COVID-19 health pass. Craftsmen along San Gregorio Armeno street in the historical centre of Naples, Italy, are famous for using art to adapt their nativity scenes to the times they are living in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021