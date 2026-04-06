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Iraq Expedites Oil Export Schedules Amid Strait of Hormuz Developments

Iraq's state oil marketer, SOMO, has urgently requested its customers to submit crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours, following reports that Iran has exempted Iraq from transit restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz. This move aims to ensure continuity and stability in crude oil export operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 06-04-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 06:43 IST
Iraq Expedites Oil Export Schedules Amid Strait of Hormuz Developments
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Iraq's state oil marketer, SOMO, is urging its clients to provide crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours. This comes after reports emerged that Iran has exempted Iraq from any transit restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz.

SOMO emphasized the importance of this expedited process, stating it is crucial for maintaining the continuity and stability of Iraq's crude oil export operations. Companies are required to submit their lifting schedules to facilitate timely processing, vessel nominations, and compliance with contractual obligations.

The request reflects Iraq's response to geopolitical developments in the region, aiming to enhance its oil export efficiency in partnership with its international clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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