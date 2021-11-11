Left Menu

Croatia to keep lid on motor fuel prices for another month

The Croatian government decided on Thursday to extend a scaled-back version of its cap on motor fuel prices to reduce the impact of soaring energy prices on living standards and the economic recovery. However, this time we will cap prices only for standard fuels and not ...

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:41 IST
Croatia to keep lid on motor fuel prices for another month
  • Country:
  • Croatia

The Croatian government decided on Thursday to extend a scaled-back version of its cap on motor fuel prices to reduce the impact of soaring energy prices on living standards and the economic recovery. The cap, introduced last month, limits prices to 11.10 kuna ($1.70) per litre for gasoline and 11.00 kuna per litre for diesel.

"We continue taking care of citizens and the economy and we will extend our decision for another 30 days. However, this time we will cap prices only for standard fuels and not ... higher quality fuels," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a cabinet session. Retailers had complained higher-quality fuels should not be subject to the cap because of the losses that caused to their businesses. At many petrol stations, it has not been possible to buy higher-quality fuels in the last 30 days.

Under European Union rules, the government can keep the cap on the motor fuel prices for 90 days at most. After that it can use other tools like lowering excise duties on motor fuels, but that would have a negative impact on budgetary revenues. ($1 = 6.5455 kuna)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021