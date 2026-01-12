High Stakes in Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's National Security Case Culminates

Hong Kong's High Court is set to hear the mitigation plea of Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy tycoon, marking the final step before sentencing in a pivotal national security case. The trial, heavily criticized internationally, may lead to Lai facing a life sentence. Found guilty of conspiring with foreign forces and publishing seditious material, the verdict has been condemned by the U.S., Britain, and the European Union.

Lai, 78, is a prominent critic of the Chinese Communist Party and the founder of the closed Apple Daily newspaper. His prosecution is part of a larger national security crackdown following 2019's pro-democracy protests. The courts claim Lai utilized his media influence to undermine the legitimacy of China and Hong Kong, although Lai denies all charges.

Amid calls from global leaders, such as U.S. President Donald Trump and UN experts, for his release on humanitarian grounds, Hong Kong authorities maintain that Lai has received a fair trial. The mitigation hearings, lasting four days, have drawn public attention with many queuing to see the proceedings.

