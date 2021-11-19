Left Menu

Customs, DRI team seizes containers carrying 'undeclared hazardous cargo' at Mundra Port: Adani Group

Adani Group on Friday said that several containers were seized by Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) teams at Mundra Airport on Thursday from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Adani Group on Friday said that several containers were seized by Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) teams at Mundra Airport on Thursday from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo. In a media statement, the company said that the cargo was listed as non-hazardous but the seized containers had hazard Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances).

"On November 18, 2021, a joint Customs and DRI team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo. While the cargo was listed as Non-Hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances). Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection," it said in a statement. It further said that Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) extended all assistance possible for this operation and thanks to the Customs and DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action.

"We salute their alert diligence and will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe. The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way," the statement reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

