WR to introduce eight more AC local services from Nov 22

The Western Railway (WR) will introduce eight more air-conditioned suburban services here from November 22, an official said on Friday.

With the new addition, the number of air-conditioned suburban services will increase to 20 from the existing 12, he said.

''Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20,'' the official said.

Apart from this, the WR has decided to cancel two slow trains between Churchgate and Bandra, he said. Of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours.

One AC local will be plied between Virar and Churchgate, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate stations, he said.

In the down direction, one service will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon, the official said.

The Central Railway operates 26 air-conditioned local trains. Of these, 10 services operated on the main line, while remaining 16 services on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel.

