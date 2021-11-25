The 14th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo witnessed an impressive opening in Delhi-NCR today

~South Asia’s biggest Pharma event by Informa Markets in India that maps opportunities & builds partnership for India’s rebounding Pharma market~ Delhi, 25th November 2021: Informa Markets in India the leading B2B event’s organiser that creates platforms for businesses to trade, innovate, and grow, inaugurated the 14th edition of South Asia’s biggest Pharma event, CPhI & P-MEC India expo scheduled today at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi – NCR. The three-day (24th – 26th November 2021) expo that began today is set to witness over 534 exhibitors from 16 countries and over 20,000 visitors.

The marquee expo was inaugurated by Guests of Honours - Mr. Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General Pharmexcil; Mr Bodh Raj Sikri, Co-Chairperson, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs; Dr. Viranchi Shah, Sr. Vice President and National President (Elect), Indian Drug Manufacturers Association; Mr. AVPS Chakravarthy, Ambassador World Packaging Organization and Board Member of Pharmexcil; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director Informa Markets in India and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Group Director Informa Markets in India, amidst an august industry presence.

With a focus on building new business partnerships and announcements, the three-day expo promises to deliver and discuss new trends in the industry to grow the economy. Keeping up with their annual promise, the event is hosting an exciting line-up of conferences by addressing the challenges and focusing on future opportunities of the Pharmaceutical industry in India while adapting and thriving in this ever-changing industry.

This year too, the expo is supported by participants from various Pharmaceutical Companies (generic finished products), API Producers, Distributors, Pharmaceutical Companies (innovator finished products), Intermediates Manufacturers, Engineering and Contract Manufacturers, Ingredients Distributors / Buyers, Consultancies, and Packaging Materials companies. The expo is well received by the industry and associations such as - Pharmexcil, CIPI, IDMA, ASPA, IPA, IPEC, and KDPMA.

The expo which is a part of the India Pharma Week, culminated with some interesting sessions on Day 1 under The Pharma Connect Conference that addressed ‘Policy Trigger and National Commitment to nurturing resilient pharma value chain’, ‘Leverage digitalization to enhance existing Pharmaceutical manufacturing plants’, ‘Understanding the Criticality of Catalyst Development through Case Studies’ and ‘Global pharma opportunity and expanding Indian footprint’. The CEO Roundtable which was a closed-door strategic gathering of CEOs of leading Pharma and Biopharma companies, deep dived into thought-provoking discussions on pharma developments in India which was chaired by K. G. Ananthakrishnan, Director General – OPPI and co-chaired by Sriram Shrinivasan, Consulting CHS Leader, EY India. The Roundtable witnessed the presence of leaders such as Anandram Narasimhan, Managing Director, Merck Specialities Pvt.Ltd; Suresh Patatthil, General Manager, Abbvie India; B.R. Sikri, Co-Chairman, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE); Dr. Viranchi Shah, Director, Saga Laboratories; Mr. Franck Toussaint, Executive Director & Co-founder BSMA Europe; Sanjit Singh Lamba, CEO, Valence to name a few.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 14th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The past 13 editions of the CPhI & P-MEC India expo have paved the way for advancement in the Pharma space. It is always a pleasure for us to provide a forum to the industry leaders to present their contributions to the industry and at the same time, witness those of their peers. The overwhelming response from the exhibitors and the discussions at the conference will provide great insight into the industry. The aim is to capture new market trends, innovate, adapt and seek newer opportunities, in this dynamic global market. On this note, we look forward to a great show, and we wish all our guests a safe and productive experience at the India Pharma Week”.

The India Pharma Awards (IPA) & Networking Night: A part of the Recognition & Networking stream of the IPW, the 8th edition of the India Pharma Awards will bring together industry champions, stalwarts, visionaries and organizations from the pharma universe. The India Pharma Awards is one of the most transparent & process driven awards. It is conducted professionally as well as methodically to draw out the best in the industry. This is done with a neutral Jury Panel representing various segments of the industry in a two-round process of sifting through the nominations. This year, the IPA received 159 nominations with categories such as excellence in R&D, excellence in Brand/Product management, excellence in marketing communications, excellence in CSR , excellence in response to Covid 19 among many others.

The expo is amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines – a safety standard initiative by Informa for its exhibitors, attendees, visitors, speakers or sponsors, customers who will be coming to the event. This is introduced to conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal and has a detailed set of enhanced measures. AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. These international protocols are based on the broad principles of Physical Distancing, Protect & Detect, Cleanliness & Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.

